55 New Confirmed & Presumptive Cases Of Covid-19 In Oregon, 2 More People Have Died Of The Illness
The Oregon Health authority is reporting that two more people have died due to Covid-19 in the state of Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 153.
OHA is also reporting 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 Saturday.
That brings the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the state to 4,185.
According to a press release sent out by the Oregon Health Authority “The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12).”