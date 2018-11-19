53 Million To Travel Over Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore.. A strong economy is letting families feel like they have extra money to spend so a number of them will be flying or driving out of town over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Airlines will see a 5.4 percent jump in travel 4.27 million passengers . That’s the largest growth in holiday travel. Trains buses and cruise ships a 1.4 percent yearly rise . AAA Oregon comments road congestion could be four times busier than usual.

Gas prices will be high, but prices have been higher most all of 2018 anyway.