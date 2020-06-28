524 New Cases In Oregon Over The Weekend
Portland, Ore. – This weekend 524 new people reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon, including 247 on Sunday and 277 on Saturday. The biggest jumps were in Multnomah county with 111 more people testing positive, 104 in Umatilla county, 75 in Marion county, and 73 new cases this weekend in Washington county. No new deaths were reported Sunday. 202 people in Oregon have died from Coronavirus.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 202, the Oregon Health Authority reported today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 8,341.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.