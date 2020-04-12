52 Oregonians Dead; 80 New Cases Brings Statewide Total To 1,527
Portland, Ore. – 52 people have died from Covid-19 in Oregon. We’re learning more about the latest victim. The 89-year-old woman from Multnomah county tested positive for the virus on March 25th, and died the same day. She also suffered from other medical conditions. As of Sunday afternoon, 80 more Oregonians reportedly have coronavirus. The state’s total is 1,527. That includes 31 new people in Multnomah county, 18 more in Washington county, and 13 more in Marion county.
We’re learning more about the 1,527 people who have coronavirus in Oregon. Including at least 203 people under 30-years-old, and three dozen patients under 20-years-old. 55 % of those infected statewide are women. 68% of people did not have to go to the hospital. 14%of those infected are healthcare workers.
Click here to read more: 2020-0178_Oregon_COVID-19_Daily_Update__012_041220_FINAL
