51 Fewer Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19; New Breakthrough And Weekly Reports Released

Feb 24, 2022 @ 4:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 528 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

That’s 51 fewer people than Wednesday.

105 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 850 new cases and 59 more virus-related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (28), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (13), Columbia (8), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (37), Douglas (27), Harney (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (58), Jefferson (10), Josephine (38), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (55), Lincoln (18), Linn (32), Malheur (18), Marion (63), Multnomah (131), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (116) and Yamhill (13)

NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED:

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report Thursday today finds that about 59 percent of the state’s cases between February 13th and February 19th were unvaccinated people.

42 percent of those cases were people who were fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, there have now been over 187,000 breakthrough cases in Oregon.

About 2.5 percent of those cases have led to hospitalization, while 0.5 percent have led to death.

WEEKLY REPORT SHOWS DECREASES ACROSS THE BOARD:

The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday shows decreases in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Between Monday, February 14th and Sunday, February 20th, cases were down 45 percent, hospitalizations dropped 20 percent and deaths declined from 129 to 111.

The state’s test positivity was down from almost 14 percent to about 10 percent.

 

