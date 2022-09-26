$50K Reward In Robbery Of Postal Carrier In NE Portland

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A postal carrier with the United States Postal Service was ambushed and robbed at gunpoint last week.

The carrier was robbed at NE 10th and Hancock Street around 3:00pm on the afternoon of September 20th.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The suspect is described as a white man between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with tan skin and heavy greying stubble on his face. He was wearing a tan fisherman’s hat, black t-shirt and possibly black shorts.

Authories say do not approch this individual. Call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” when prompted and reference Case #: 3832606.