50 Years Behind Bars For Child Sex Abuser
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on seven counts related to the sexual abuse of two children.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office first began investigating Michael Champagne in June 2019.
Investigators found that Champagne had been abusing two girls under the age of 10 over a period of three years.
Champagne was previously convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a young child in 2008.
He served just over one year in prison for that case.