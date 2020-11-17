      Weather Alert

50 Years Behind Bars For Child Sex Abuser

Nov 17, 2020 @ 3:35pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on seven counts related to the sexual abuse of two children.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office first began investigating Michael Champagne in June 2019.

Investigators found that Champagne had been abusing two girls under the age of 10 over a period of three years.

Champagne was previously convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a young child in 2008.

He served just over one year in prison for that case.

TAGS
children prison sex abuse
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
Oregon City Votes To Recall Mayor Dan Holladay
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon Governor Orders Businesses Shut Down During Two to Four Week Freeze
Driver Killed After Crashing On Hwy. 26 In Rural Washington County