$50 Million To Be Spent On Potato Research

(Corvallis, OR) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is spending 50-million dollars to improve potato and other crop production in Oregon and two other states. Oregon State University will split the money with Washington State University, the University of Idaho and Native American researchers. The three states grow 62-percent of the potatoes in the US. The research will examine crop rotation and other climate-smart practices. The potato products could be branded in a way that increases their value.