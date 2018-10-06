50-48. Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed and Sworn In as Justice
By Ernie Martinez
|
Oct 6, 2018 @ 1:38 PM
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

After an extremely intense battle between Democrats and Republicans, the United States Senate voted and Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed as Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court with a vote of 50-48.

President Trump quickly followed with a tweet after the confirmation vote stating that Judge Kavanaugh will be sworn in later today.

