50-48. Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed and Sworn In as Justice

After an extremely intense battle between Democrats and Republicans, the United States Senate voted and Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed as Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court with a vote of 50-48.
President Trump quickly followed with a tweet after the confirmation vote stating that Judge Kavanaugh will be sworn in later today.
I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018