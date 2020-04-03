      Breaking News
5 Years For Man Who Punched Deputy DA

Apr 3, 2020 @ 3:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been sentenced to five years in prison for punching a deputy district attorney in court.

32-year-old Ryan Perkins pleaded guilty Friday to assault, escape, distributing a controlled substance – methamphetamine, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, and robbery.

Perkins was in court last August for stealing a rental van while using a forged driver’s license.

The district attorney’s office says during the polling of the jury, Perkins stood up, ran past his attorney, and punched a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney in the head several times.

