5 Year Old Dies In Care Of Ex-Convict

Vancouver, Washington-A Vancouver man with a criminal history has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old girl. Ryan Burge was watching his girlfriend’s daughter Hartley Friday night at the Madison Park Apartments. Police and medics were called to the complex and found Hartley suffering from severe head injuries. At first, officers were told she injured herself while having a tantrum. She was taken to Randall Children’s Hospital where she died a short time later.

Ryan Burge, who is 37, just recently got out of prison after spending six-years there for arson. He’s now facing second-degree murder charges.