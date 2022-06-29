5 Staff Members Save Student at La Center High School!

Shortly after 8 AM on May 26, 2022, a 15-year-old student at La Center High School suffered a cardiac arrest event. Five employees jumped into action and took steps necessary to save the student’s life by starting cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to shock the 15 year old victim’s heart back into a normal heart rhythm.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue honored Assistant Principal Daniel Ruiz, Arts & Drama Teacher Sara Rideout, Library Technician Coral Yee, Office Assistant Denise Yuecko, and Health & Physical Education Teacher Denelle Eisland for their heroic actions that ultimately led to saving the life of the young man. Assistant Principal Ruiz had trained as an emergency medical tech and performed CPR for over 8 minutes, even after paramedics arrived.
15 year old Martell survived the cardiac arrest and is back home in good health and good spirits after spending nearly 3 weeks in the hospital to monitor his condition