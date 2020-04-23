5 More Oregonians Dead From COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – Just one day after reporting no new deaths from COVID-19, the state reports 5 more people have died from the virus.
That brings the total tally to 83 people.
4 of the 5 new deaths are people who lived in Multnomah County. The 5th person lived in Clackamas County.
All five were older than 70 and all had underlying medical conditions.
The state also announcing today 68 new positive tests, raising the TOTAL to 2127.
Those 68 people live in 13 different counties.
41,849 people have tested negative for the virus.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (8), Coos (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Klamath (3), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18).