KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Deputies Suspended In Nichols Case Didn’t Keep Body Cams On

February 16, 2023 9:30AM PST
Share
Deputies Suspended In Nichols Case Didn’t Keep Body Cams On
Credit: MGN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies who have been suspended for five days for their role in the arrest of Tyre Nichols failed to keep their body cameras activated after they went to the location where Nichols had been beaten by five Memphis police officers.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said late Wednesday that deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers each violated multiple policies after they reported to the location of Nichols’ violent arrest on Jan. 7.

Nichols had fled a traffic stop but was caught by Memphis Police Department officers who punched him, kicked him and hit him with a baton.

Popular Posts

1

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 6.32% This Week
3

Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre
4

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
5

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin