4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018.

Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday.

He is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest prosecuted for punching and kicking the DJ at the bar in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, while yelling racist slurs.

The defendants were members of white supremacist groups marking what they referred to as “Martyr’s Day,” an annual gathering honoring a white supremacist who died in a shootout with federal agents on nearby Whidbey Island in the 1980s.