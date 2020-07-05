4th Day In A Row Over 300 New Cases; Oregon Passes 10,000 Total
Portland, Ore. – For the fourth day in a row, Oregon is reporting over 300 new cases of Covid-19. 301 more people have tested positive or presumably have the virus. Over half of the state, 20 counties, are reporting new cases. This puts Oregon over the 10,000 case mark with 10,230 total.
The biggest new jumps were reported in Multnomah county with 72, Washington county with 51, and Umatilla county with 41. Two more people have died from Coronavirus bringing Oregon’s death toll to 215. The latest victims are a 96-year-old woman from Lincoln County and a 70-year-old man from Marion County.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), and Yamhill (7).
