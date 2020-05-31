48 Arrests Made Saturday Night During Protests
Saturday night Portland Police say that protesters began gathering in downtown Portland around 5:30 p.m.
Police say that it didn’t take long for them to become confrontational and aggressive with officers who were providing security for the justice center.
According to police around 6:45 p.m., a large group of demonstrators approached PPB officers at the Justice Center and began throwing projectiles at them and assaulted one officer.
Police declared an unlawful assembly and demonstrators were told to leave the area or force would be used against them.
Police say that demonstrators continued to throw projectiles at officers and that’s when tear gas was used.
The demonstrators reportedly left the area where the officers were securing the justice center, but continued to gather and regroup throughout the evening in both the Downtown and Lloyd districts.
At 8:00 p.m., it was announced that the Mayor’s curfew order was in place and people needed to leave the City of Portland.
According to Police around 11:35 p.m. demonstrators threw aerial mortars and fireworks at the Multnomah County Courthouse & that tear gas was used to break up the crowd.
Police say that for about five hours “demonstrators vandalized businesses in the Downtown and Lloyd Districts. Fires were set, windows were smashed out, business were looted, and barricades were moved from construction sites to block streets and traffic. Officers made dozens of arrests related to this criminal activity.”
Police announced that they along with other helping agencies made 48 arrests overall.