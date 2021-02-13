      Weather Alert

474 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Oregon, 43 More Deaths

Feb 13, 2021 @ 2:27pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 474 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The numbers raise the state total number of cases to 150,034.

The agency also reported 43 more deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,137.

According to OHA:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (19), Clackamas (25), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (22), Douglas (25), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (19), Klamath (3), Lake (4), Lane (52), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (51) and Yamhill (14).

Popular Posts
Indoor Small College Athletics In Oregon Remain Benched, But There's Some Hope
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Six Fatal Crashes In Oregon Since The Weekend
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Watch: Day Three of President Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial