474 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Oregon, 43 More Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 474 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The numbers raise the state total number of cases to 150,034.
The agency also reported 43 more deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,137.
According to OHA:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (19), Clackamas (25), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (22), Douglas (25), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (19), Klamath (3), Lake (4), Lane (52), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (51) and Yamhill (14).