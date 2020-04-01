47 More Oregonians Test Postive For COVID-19, One More Person Dies
PORTLAND, Ore. – 47 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has DIED.
That brings the totals to 736 positive tests and 19 deaths.
The person who died was a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County.
She had underlying medical conditions and died in her home.
Of the new positive tests, 18 come from Multnomah County, 10 from Marion County, and 6 from Clackamas County.
Here’s more from the Oregon Health Authority:
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (1), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (18), Washington (3), and Yamhill (1). One case previously reported in Hood River County was identified as a resident of another state; thus, today’s statewide case count is 736. Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.