$450K Lawsuit Filed After Homeless Woman Run Over
PORTLAND, Ore. — A $450,000 lawsuit has been filed against the non-profit Central City Concern and one of its drivers who ran over a homeless woman on a sidewalk in downtown Portland in May of 2018.
Daphne Taylor was sleeping near Northwest 6th and Couch when Warren Schaupp drove his maintenance pick-up onto the sidewalk with his headlights and yellow flashing lights on. Schaupp says he felt a bump on the tire and heard Taylor yell.
Police say Taylor was sleeping under a dark blanket and the area had poor lighting. The suit says her leg was broken in two places, she suffered soft tissue injuries and the pre-existing osteoarthritis in her left hip was exacerbated.
Taylor’s attorney, Greg Kafoury, says Central City Concern would not provide her with a home where she could recover from surgeries, so she’s still living on the streets in pain nearly two years later.
Central City Concern helps people without homes get off the streets and receive health care, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.