Shasta County, California-45 miles of I5 will remain closed in Northern California, at least through the weekend, because of the Delta Wildfire.

Crews are making sure the pavement is safe and that burned trees won’t fall across the highway.

Backup routes slow through that area with Semi trucks, that usually rely on I-5 to get up and down the west cost, now using those alternate routes.

Currently the Delta fire has spread to nearly 25,000 acres.