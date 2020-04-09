44 Oregonians Now Dead From COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – Six more reported deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths from the virus to 44.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 1,321 people have now tested positive for the virus, with 83 new positive tests Thursday.
24,306 Oregonians have tested negative for the virus.
Of the positive tests, 857 are people under the age of 60.
Here’s more from the OHA:
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (4), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (3), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (16), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Washington (16), and Yamhill (4).