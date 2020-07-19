      Weather Alert

436 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 3 More People Have Died

Jul 19, 2020 @ 11:56am

The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579.

Three more people in the state have died of the illness, raising the state’s death toll to 260.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast