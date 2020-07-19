436 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 3 More People Have Died
The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579.
Three more people in the state have died of the illness, raising the state’s death toll to 260.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).