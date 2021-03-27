426 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 2 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 426 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 163,702.
The agency also reported 2 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,375.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).