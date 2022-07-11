423 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 423 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
59 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 3,300 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 14 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
Note: This report covers the three-day period from July 8 to July 10, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/g7MvOOrAkN pic.twitter.com/nSEDLera5w
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 11, 2022
