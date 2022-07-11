      Weather Alert

423 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jul 11, 2022 @ 3:04pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 423 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

59 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 3,300 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 14 percent.

