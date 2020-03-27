42 Years For Convicted Raper, Kidnapper
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A man previously convicted and imprisoned for assaulting at least two women was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison for raping, kidnapping, assaulting and strangling a Salem woman.
The Statesman Journal reports 46-year-old Cosmo Miles was found guilty of 17 guilty charges – including two counts of rape, assault, strangulation, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon – following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Susan Tripp.
He was acquitted on one count of unlawful sexual penetration.
Miles, who previously went by the name Cosmo Luey Seal, had been out of prison for a domestic violence assault for only a few months when he was arrested by Salem police in August.