      Weather Alert

418 Oregonians In Hospital With COVID-19

Jun 30, 2022 @ 3:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

53 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,900 new cases and 6 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 14 percent.

