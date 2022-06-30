418 Oregonians In Hospital With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
53 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,900 new cases and 6 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 14 percent.
