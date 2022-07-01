      Weather Alert

418 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jul 1, 2022 @ 3:48pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.

53 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority today also reports almost 1,400 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 17 percent.

