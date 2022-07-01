418 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.
53 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority today also reports almost 1,400 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 17 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/cR5LTYx1w3 pic.twitter.com/7uhUHGTl9S
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 1, 2022
