414 Oregonians Now With COVID-19, One More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – 98 more Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total number to 414.
The Oregon Health Authority reports, 22 people live in Multnomah County, 18 in Washington County, and 26 in Marion County.
There’s also another death, bringing the state’s total to 12.
The 82-year-old woman lived in Marion County.
She had underlying medical conditions and died in the hospital.
MORE FROM THE OHA:
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (4).
