40th Anniversary Of Mt. St. Helens Eruption

May 18, 2020 @ 5:00am

PORTLAND, Ore.– 40 years ago today, Mount St. Helens in the heart of Skamania County, Washington violently erupted killing 57 people.  May 18th, 1980 will long be remembered as the deadliest and most economically destructive volcanic events in U.S. history.  The volcano is located in the Cascade Range.  It’s part of the Pacific Rim of Fire that includes 160 active volcanoes.

The volcano was responsible for the destruction of 250 homes, 47 bridges, 15 miles of train track and 185 miles of roads.  The large debris avalanche was triggered by a 5.1 earthquake.

FM News 101 KXL is highlighting this major event with special stories during our morning and afternoon news.

