409 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, No New Deaths

Jul 11, 2020 @ 1:28pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The uptick brings the state total to 11,851.

There were no new deaths reported, the death toll in the state remains at 232.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (7), Multnomah (99), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (50), Union (1),Wallowa (1),  Wasco (10), Washington (55), Yamhill (15).

