409 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 2 New Deaths
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 2 more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 599.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 raising the state total to 36,924.
According to a press release sent out by OHA “The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (2), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Klamath (11), Lane (73), Lincoln (2), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (50), Morrow (2), Multnomah (75), Polk (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (5), Washington (47) and Yamhill (11).”