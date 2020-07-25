408 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 4 More Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 16,492.
The health agency also said that four more people have died of the illness, raising the state’s death toll to 286.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).