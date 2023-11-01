Jayapal Resigns as Multnomah County Commissioner

Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal has resigned, effective this morning. She’s running for Congress instead.

Jayapal wants to replace US Representative Earl Blumenauer who announced Monday that he won’t seek re-election this year.

Jayapal’s board-approved alternate, Jesse Beason, will step in and fill her commissioner seat for District 2. Beason is the president and chief executive officer of the Northwest Health Foundation.

The Board of Commissioners is expected to declare the District 2 seat officially vacant at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting and set an election to fill the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2026.