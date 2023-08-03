KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Gresham PD Looking For Owner Of Stolen Jewelry

August 3, 2023 1:40PM PDT
Photo: Gresham Police

Gresham, Ore.— On Aug. 2, at approximately 10:52 p.m., patrol officers in Gresham encountered Christian Haynes, 28, a known individual with an outstanding warrant in Multnomah County for Interfering with a Peace Officer. Haynes ran away from officers when they attempted to approach him in the area of SW Highland Dr and SW 11 Ave.

Although officers were unable to apprehend Haynes, they found a bag containing precious jewelry that they suspect may have been taken in a burglary. The Gresham Police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the jewelry. If anyone has information related to this case or can identify the jewelry’s owner, they are urged to contact the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

