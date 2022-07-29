400 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report from the Oregon Health Authority shows 400 Oregonians in the hospital with the virus.
43 of those patients are in the ICU.
The OHA Thursday also reported 857 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate remains around 14 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 28, 2022
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 28, 2022
