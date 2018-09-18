40 Years Ago….A Legend Was Born

On this day 40 years ago, CBS first debuted the cult classic series WKRP In Cincinnati.

The sitcom enjoyed some level of success during its broadcast run, stretching over four seasons until it was finally cancelled in April, 1982. The show’s real success came in syndication.

WKRP became one of the most popular syndicated sitcoms over the following decade. It even outperformed some of the shows that had been MORE popular in prime-time television.

I always remember, when I was a teenager and through my college years, my dad recited lines from this classic show. He would tell me all about it.

Finally, I decided it was something I should check out, so I went to the store and picked up Season 1.

As a long-time radio guy, I fell in love with it instantly. Not only did I love the fact it gave viewers an inside look at the radio business, but I loved the characters.

I loved all the quirky things the WKRP staff had to deal with. It reminded me of a couple of places I had worked.

So — a big thanks to creator Hugh Wilson, to MTM Entertainment, CBS, and to the cast and crew of WKRP In Cincinnati…..who proved — turkeys really CAN’T fly lol.

Cheers.