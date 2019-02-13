40 Year Graduate

How long did it take you to finish college?

This woman took one class at a time. Forty years later, she’s a graduate!

Vanessa Moore is celebrating her degree in business administration from Washington State University Tri-Cities. She started college at WSU in Pullman in the 70’s, planned on two degrees in five years. But plans change, she got married and had babies.

While raising her two boys, she started at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, one class at a time. She took a few years off from school in the 80’s to work at Bank of America and then Hanford.

When she got laid off, she went back to school in 2009, again, one class at a time.

Congratulations Vanessa!!! That’s tenacity and discipline!

