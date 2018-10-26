4 Year Old Girl Abducted, Vancouver Police Asking For Help

Vancouver, Washington- The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 4-year-old female named Aranza Ochoa Lopez. Aranza has been in foster care since being removed from her home in 2017. Aranza was abducted by her mother, Esmeralda Lopez Lopez, during court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall on Thursday afternoon. Based on the history of the mother, Vancouver Police and DSHS have reason to fear for the safety of the child.

Aranza was last believed to have been wearing a long-sleeve dark blue shirt with a bulldog on the front, pink pants, and “paw patrol” shoes.

Esmeralda is a person of interest in a kidnapping/robbery that occurred overnight in Vancouver.The suspect was last seen wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey.

Esmeralda usually drives a 2007 Toyota Carolla with Washington license plate number BIW7067.

If anyone has seen Esmeralda, do not approach her. Please call 911.