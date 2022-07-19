4 Teens Shot, 2 Dead At Vancouver House Party

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A shooting at a house party left two teens dead and two others seriously wounded early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a residence on East 11th Street near Todd Road where more than 70 people had gathered. Witnesses say there was a verbal altercation between attendees that escalated.
Two men, 18 and 19-years-old died. Their identities are not yet being released until the autopsies are completed. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured. All four victims are from Portland.
The party was said to be a celebration before some of the attendees left for college.
Witnesses have provided limited information to police regarding the shooter. Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force are investigating.