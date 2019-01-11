The man charged with up-skirt photography will have to come up with a lot more money to be released on bail. Johnny Chan has two cases before him. The first case when police discovered a hidden camera in a bathroom at a Kaiser Permanente where he was employed as a pharmacist. Another in the bathroom of a Banana Republic store where he was working after posting bail. The prosecutor says there would be nothing to stop him from doing it again.

The judge agreed with the prosecution arguments and raised his bail from 280 thousand to two million dollars on the first case. She also agreed to keep the bail on the second case to 2 million dollars. The total bail for Chan is now 4 million dollars.