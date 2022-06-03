4 Men Arrested In Undercover Child Sex Operation

Washington County, ORE. — Four men were arrested Thursday as part of a child predator sting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says undercover deputies used a variety of social media platforms to pose as underage boys and girls. The people contacted the undercover investigators online and offered to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex. When the people arrived to meet the child, they were instead contacted by law enforcement and arrested.
During the mission, multiple people immediately ended their conversations once they learned the person with whom they were talking identified as a minor.
The Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts undercover operations, both full-scale stings and day-to-day chats, targeting child predators. Parents are encouraged to help their children be safe online and to be aware of the websites and mobile applications their kids are using. The Sheriff’s Office also provides online safety education for parents and community organizations.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Lake Oswego Police Department for their assistance with the sting.
All of the following people were arrested for the felony crimes of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree:
Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.