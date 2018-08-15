4 Day Week 4 Students

Four day week for your kids? Yes or no?

A school district in Colorado says yes. It’s trying to save money, so it’s cutting one of its largest expenses, teaching. District 27-J is one of the state’s larger districts and now students will attend school Tuesday through Friday. The new schedule starts with the first day of school on Tuesday.

The superintendent tells NBC 9 News that the district will save on transportation costs, teaching salaries and district-wide utilities. It comes to about one million dollars in savings.

The change comes on the heels of six failed attempts to raise additional money through bond elections.

