399 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday , 4 New Deaths
According to the Oregon Health Authority four more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 653.
OHA also reported 399 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus on Saturday, raising the state total to 41,739.
According to a press release sent out by OHA, “The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (12), Marion (48), Multnomah (99), Polk (5), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (2), Washington (71), and Yamhill (2).”