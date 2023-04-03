Vancouver Police Say 38-Year-Old Missing
April 3, 2023 4:44AM PDT
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a local mother. They say 38-year-old wife and mother of 3 children Lavaughnda Jones was supposed to travel from her sister’s house in Portland to her home in Vancouver last Wednesday March 29th, but never made it.
Lavaughnda is African American, about 5’7″ tall, and 200 lbs with brown eyes. She has light reddish hair styled in dreadlocks.
Lavaughnda was last seen driving in a blue 2021 Nissan Murano with Oregon license plate 102NFY. A car of the same year, make, model, and color is included.
Anyone with information about where she made be is urged to call the Vancouver Police Department.
More about: