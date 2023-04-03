Vancouver Police Say 38-Year-Old Missing

Lavaughnda is African American, about 5’7″ tall, and 200 lbs with brown eyes. She has light reddish hair styled in dreadlocks.

Lavaughnda was last seen driving in a blue 2021 Nissan Murano with Oregon license plate 102NFY. A car of the same year, make, model, and color is included.

Anyone with information about where she made be is urged to call the Vancouver Police Department.