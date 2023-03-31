Robbery and Assault Suspect with Golf Club

A man was attacked by a stranger with a golf club in downtown Portland, and Portland Police are trying to find him.

It was considered a bold attack in broad daylight as an innocent bystander was walking downtown during the morning and was beaten with a golf club, had hot coffee poured on them, and had their head stomped on. When Portland Police arrived they weren’t able to locate him, but they say he may not only be located in Portland but also spending time in Milwaukie. Sergeant Kevin Allen with Portland Police, says that this individual is extremely dangerous and they are trying to get him off the streets as soon as possible before he commits any other acts of violence, as he committed a similar crime just days later.

Video of one of the attacks and photos of the suspect are available here: https://youtu.be/LyO7oSi5pc4 . The video depicts a violent assault and viewer discretion is advised.

If you know the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Matt Brown [email protected] portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0859. If you see this suspect, do not approach and call 911. Please reference case number 23-65725.