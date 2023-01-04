Historic Portland Church Burns

KGW

Portland, Ore. – An investigation is ongoing into a three-alarm fire that caused heavy damage to a vacant Korean Church in downtown Portland. Firefighters responded to the church at Southwest 9th and Clay around 5:45 last night. Officials say the blaze also damaged a home located on the back side of the church. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say the building had already been damaged by previous fires, including one in September of 2020.