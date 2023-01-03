KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting

January 3, 2023 8:54AM PST
 ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany.

Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. 

They say the person was shot late Monday morning in Albany, after a car chase with O.S.P. troopers and Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies.    The chase ended near the Pacific Boulevard Southeast underpass in Albany, then gunfire broke out.  

No word yet on the person’s medical condition, or why the chase started.  No officers were injured. Albany Police and the Linn County District Attorney’s office are handling the case.

