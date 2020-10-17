388 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Oregon Saturday, Three More Deaths
Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 620.
OHA also reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases to 39,196.
According to a press release sent out Saturday, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (4), Coos (5), Crook (5), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Jackson (24), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (48), Linn (8), Malheur (13), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (95), Polk (8), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).