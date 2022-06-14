16-Year-Old Accused Of Attempted Murder In Salem

      Weather Alert
Jun 14, 2022 @ 4:35am
Credit: KGW NEWS

Salem, Ore. –

A 16-year old is charged with attempted murder and a 20-year old is in the hospital. Police say a fight broke out at the Cherriots Transit Mall yesterday afternoon. The 16-year old suspect is accused of shooting the victim just a few block from the Capitol building.

A 14-year old has also been taken into custody, accused of brandishing a knife.

Both suspects are in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. Their names will not be released because of their age.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet. They were taken to Salem Health with life threatening injuries.

